Check your ticket – here are the winning numbers for record $667 million Mega Millions jackpot

The winning numbers for the $667 million Mega Millions jackpot — the third largest in U.S. history — were announced Tuesday night.
The winning numbers are 3, 45, 49, 61, 69. The mega number is 9.
Now, for a bit of a spoiler: A jackpot ticket was not sold in California, California Lottery officials said late Tuesday.
If no one wins this jackpot, the next one will be at least $869 million, Mega Millions officials said during the drawing, which is taped in Atlanta.
If you’ve won less than $600, you can turn in your winning ticket at a lottery retailer in exchange for cash, according to Mega Millions’ website.
If you’ve won over $600, download a claim form from the California Lottery and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.
The jackpot may be claimed as $667 million before federal taxes as an annuity paid out over 29 years, or as a cash option of $380 million, according to the Associated Press. California is just one of three states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.
The odds of winning the massive jackpot, played in 44 states and the District of Columbia, stand at a mere one in 302.5 million, according to AP.
Comments