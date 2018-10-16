About 6,000 PG&E customers in Sierra foothills still without power

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it has restored electricity to all but 6,430 households in the Sierra foothills Tuesday evening after nearly 60,000 had their power turned off Sunday due to high winds as a wildfire precaution.
As of 4:30 p.m. most affected customers in Northern California were back online, with five counties still seeing pockets of controlled outages, according to PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo. Service was completely restored to residents of unincorporated Sonoma County, she said.
Of those still affected, there were 1,686 in Amador County, 2,054 in Calaveras County, 2,536 in El Dorado County, 120 in Napa County, and 34 in Lake County, Merlo said.
PG&E crews were still examining power lines, Merlo said, but that, unless major line damage is found, the company planned on restoring power to all by Tuesday night. She said each foot of line is being visually inspected before electricity is restored.
Power shutoffs began on Sunday and affected approximately 59,000 ratepayers, according to PG&E’s website.
Cal Fire authorities said PG&E’s power lines and failed power poles were to blame for several large and deadly wildfires last October.
In a statement released on Monday, Cal Fire said it was not involved in the decision to shut off power to Northern California and would only request a utility to do so in the case of an active wildfire.
Consumer advocacy groups have criticized PG&E’s shutoffs and urged the California Public Utility Commission to investigate the company for what they see as avoiding wildfire liability at the expense of customer service.
