Who needs botox? This is how eating mangoes might cure wrinkly skin

A petition calling for Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Area to be renamed is gaining traction online, arguing that the current race-related name in a Sacramento, California suburb is outdated and offensive.
A deputy found a black bear at the Lighthouse Center Safeway in Tahoe City. The Placer County Sheriff's Office warns that bears are getting ready to hibernate and are prowling for food to store for the upcoming winter. Don't leave food in your car.
Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the Freshmen Fifteen myth.