Who needs botox? This is how eating mangoes might cure wrinkly skin

A study in UC Davis’ dermatology and nutrition departments is testing the effect a mango-rich diet has on facial wrinkles and redness in postmenopausal women.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service