Head down into Lake Tahoe’s new underwater trail at Emerald Bay and see the sunken boats

A petition calling for Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Area to be renamed is gaining traction online, arguing that the current race-related name in a Sacramento, California suburb is outdated and offensive.
Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the Freshmen Fifteen myth.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning at age 95. The Stockton-born real estate developer and billionaire donated to sports and non-sports related developments throughout California.
A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.