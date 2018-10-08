Here’s why you won’t find Gavin Newsom’s campaign statement in the California voter guide

California voters will notice a high-profile absence from the state-issued 2018 midterm election voter’s guide — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s candidate statement.

That’s because Newsom, unlike his Republican opponent John Cox, declined to accept the $14.5 million general election campaign campaign spending limit for gubernatorial candidates.

State law requires candidates for state office to keep below expenditure limits — which vary depending on the office being sought — if they want to purchase a 250-word candidate statement in the information guide that the state sends to approximately 19 million registered voters.

According to state election records, the Newsom campaign has spent $21.9 million this year as of Sept. 22. The Cox campaign, by comparison, has spent $8.9 million.

