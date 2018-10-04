A rainbow greets geese on the Pacific Flyway in the Sacramento Valley

A beautiful morning in a Sacramento rice field is complete with a rainbow and an active grind of geese. The big Pacific Flyway migration is underway in the Sacramento Valley, with millions of birds expected in the coming months.
