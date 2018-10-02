Record number of Californians ready to vote in midterm election

Californians are registering to vote in record numbers ahead of the November election.

Nearly 1.5 million more people are registered to vote than were in the last midterm election in 2014, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.

More than 19 million Californians were registered to vote on Sept. 7 — nearly 76 percent of all eligible voters in the state. It is the highest number of voters ahead of a midterm election in state history. Besides choosing a new governor, California voters are also deciding on other statewide officials, a U.S. senator, 100 state legislators, 53 members of Congress, 11 ballot propositions and hundreds of local government officials.

Jill Lavine, registrar of voters in Sacramento County, demonstrates a new digital voting system at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Sacramento.

“The next step for our registered Californians is turning out to vote,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement. “The general election is next month, so it’s time for voters to make a plan to vote, either in person or by mail.”

By party, 43.8 percent are Democrats, 24.5 percent are Republicans and 26.8 percent declined to state a party preference.

This news follows a previous announcement from Padilla’s office that more than 200,000 16- and 17-year-olds have “pre-registered” to vote, making them eligible to vote immediately upon turning 18.

California offers online voter registration updates at RegisterToVote.ca.gov; Californians can check their registration status at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court case on the legality of Ohio's process for removing voters from the registration rolls, what is the process in California?

Californians must be registered by Oct. 22 to vote a regular ballot in the Nov. 6 election. If that deadline is missed, Californians may also visit a county election office and use a conditional ballot.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler




