Watch this Placer County deputy take love to new level, use chopper to propose marriage

Using a helicopter hoist demonstration as a prop, Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Roger Makishma surprised his girlfriend by pulling an engagement ring out of his backpack and asking her to marry him.
