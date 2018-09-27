Semi truck fire burns 10 acres, closes Highway 41

Update, 2:05 p.m.

Highway 41 east of Cholame is closed due to the semi truck fire, according to Caltrans. The agency said motorists should expect traffic delays and use Highway 33 and Highway 46 as detours.

Original story:

A fire spread from a commercial tractor-trailer into vegetation on the side of Highway 41 near the border between San Luis Obispo and Kern counties on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As of 1:45 p.m., the fire had burned about 10 acres of grass and was 40 percent contained, according to Cal Fire, and firefighters stopped forward progress on the fire.

“The fire’s slowing down quite a bit,” Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said at about 1:20 p.m.

No structures were threatened, Elms said.

The blaze was originally reported to the CHP as a vehicle fire at about 12:30 p.m., according to Elms and the CHP’s incident information log.

The truck was on the right-hand side of the road, but details were not immediately available regarding the vehicle’s direction of travel.

No one has been reported injured in the fire, Elms said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal