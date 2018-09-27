Sen. Feinstein on Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh: ‘Is he the best we can do?’

Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse of the Sentinel Dome.
Officials aren't sure what caused the two cracks in support beams of the Salesforce Transit Center, which just opened in August. The center was closed Tuesday. While crews shore up the beams, engineers will look for a permanent fix.
Attorneys for immigrant father, Carlos Rueda, hold a press conference, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, claiming ICE agents beat and forced him to snitch on others or be deported. He filed a federal claim for $750,000.
As work continues through the night on the Lake Oroville main spillway, multiple crews place, test, and finish concrete for one of the project’s structural slabs. The state Department of Water published this video work progress on September 24, 2018.
Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
While searching for a DNA match for East Area Rapist in Nevada, a DNA match for a Colorado serial killer appeared. Former Sacramento resident Alex Christopher Ewing is believed to have murdered and sexually assaulted several people in 1984.
The California Supreme Court has been asked to look at an appellate court decision involving a Fresno hospital patient’s emergency department bill, and a decision could have implications for hospitals statewide.
Black Lives Matter supporters carry dozens of makeshift caskets onto J Street to symbolize people who have died from police shootings in a demonstration in downtown Sacramento at a law enforcement convention on September 18, 2018.
Slain Sacramento County sheriff's deputy Mark Stasyuk talks about life, career and his education at Sacramento State in 2016 interview. Stasyuk was shot and killed on a routine disturbance call in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.