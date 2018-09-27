$2 billion San Francisco transit hub closed due to cracks

Officials aren't sure what caused the two cracks in support beams of the Salesforce Transit Center, which just opened in August. The center was closed Tuesday. While crews shore up the beams, engineers will look for a permanent fix.
