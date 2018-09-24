California Raisin growers produce 100% of raisins in the U.S., and it’s all within a 60 mile radius of Fresno

Fresno County is the leading grower of raisins in the U.S., and in 2017 raisins were valued at $232 million.
By
Where are the construction workers?

Big Valley

Where are the construction workers?

Kevin Sheley, manager of Anthem United Homes Inc., explains the deficit in construction workers in Northern California at a new housing development in Natomas on Friday, August 31, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service