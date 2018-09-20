‘No trespassing’ sign didn’t scare zoo intruder, police say, but the lion sure did

Not much deterred an intruder at a California zoo who told police Wednesday night that he was being chased by someone — until he met a lion, reported KSFN.

“He did have to jump over the fence that has a no-trespassing sign and has climbed over the barbed wire on top of it to actually get into the zoo itself,” said Lt. Jennifer Horsford of the Fresno Police Department, according to the station.

The man, whom police did not name, crossed a bridge between the lion exhibit and a holding pen at 11 p.m. when a lion bit his left foot, police told the station.

A security guard helped the intruder, who suffered minor injuries, from the exhibit, and police arrested him on suspicion of trespassing, reported KRON. The lion was not hurt.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo was founded in the 1920s with unwanted pets housed in makeshift cages, according to the zoo. The zoo covers 39 acres and has 190 animal species.

Formerly known as the Roeding Park Zoo, it was renamed the Fresno Zoo in 1985 and then renamed again in 1990 for Paul S. Chaffee, the zoo’s first director, according to the zoo.

The zoo opened its 13-acre African Adventure exhibit, featuring lions, cheetahs, elephants, rhinos and meerkats, in 2015, according to a zoo visitor’s guide.