Casa Ramos restaurants closed across Northern California after raid by state officials

Mexican restaurant chain Casa Ramos closed several locations after state Department of Justice search warrants were issued Wednesday at all 14 locations across Northern California.
The state attorney general’s office confirmed that the operation was part of the task force operation.
According to the department’s website, the Tax Recovery and Criminal Enforcement Task Force “joins existing state and federal resources to collaboratively combat illegal business activities that rob California of public funds and its citizens of public services.”
A state Department of Justice official said “to protect its integrity, we can’t comment on ongoing criminal investigations.”
A staff member at the Placerville restaurant said their location remained open today.
Five other Casa Ramos locations in the Sacramento area could not be reached by telephone.
Casa Ramos has six locations in Sacramento and eight in other parts of Northern California, including locations in Redding, Chico and Oroville.
