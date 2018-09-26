What’s new in the world’s fifth-largest economy? Introducing California Nation

Can Gavin Newsom fix homelessness in California? Why can’t Kevin de León agree with President Donald Trump on a single thing? What went wrong with California’s Department of Motor Vehicles?

The Sacramento Bee on Thursday launches ”California Nation,” a new podcast on California politics and policy, to answer those questions and more. The twice-monthly show will be your go-to source for understanding what’s driving the conversation in the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Episodes will begin with a deep dive into an issue worthy of your attention.

You’ll get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into our reporting and learn how what’s happening in California is shaping the national conversation. The first episode highlights issues of homelessness and internal rifts within the Democratic Party.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Each show will close with a segment called “Buzz of the Week.” Host Bryan Anderson will discuss his favorite headline and play calls from listeners about news they can’t get off their minds. For a chance to have your voice heard on the show, simply call 916-326-5538.

“California Nation” is not your typical podcast. You won’t hear boring roundtable discussions. You won’t hear interviews that ramble on forever. What you will hear is an unbridled enthusiasm for the often-wacky world of California politics and a constant effort to hold individuals and institutions accountable.

We invite you to hear our debut episode on Thursday. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music and SoundCloud.