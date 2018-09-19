‘He wouldn’t stop.’ Officers fatally shoot man choking woman in car, L.A. cops say

When a police officer opened fire on a man choking a woman outside a Southern California supermarket Tuesday afternoon, he still had his hands around her throat, reported KTLA.

“That guy was strangling his wife and he wouldn’t stop,” witness Nick Zunick said, according to the station. “The cops tried to stop him and he wouldn’t stop, so they shot him.”

The man and woman knew each other, but her exact relationship to the man has not been determined, according to MyNewsLA.com.

The 46-year-old man later died at a hospital following the 3 p.m. incident in a Ralph’s parking lot in Garden Grove, California, reported The Orange County Register.

The 43-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries, reported MyNewsLA.com.

The incident began when shoppers reported a man attacking a woman inside a silver Hyundai Sonata in the supermarket parking lot, police said in a statement.

Screaming for help, the woman asked the man to stop and told him that she couldn’t breathe, police said.

An officer arrived and confronted the man, who continued choking the woman inside the car, before opening fire, The Orange County Register reported. Authorities have not released the man’s name pending notification of his family.