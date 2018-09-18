Protesters get into makeshift caskets after Sacramento police tell them to disperse in downtown
Black Lives Matter supporters get into makeshift caskets, representing the number of deaths by police shooting, after Sacramento officers told them to disperse from downtown streets, September 18, 2018.
Black Lives Matter supporters carry dozens of makeshift caskets onto J Street to symbolize people who have died from police shootings in a demonstration in downtown Sacramento at a law enforcement convention on September 18, 2018.
California has its own kind of hurricanes: atmospheric rivers. Jeffrey Mount, professor emeritus at UC Davis, explains why rising sea levels can lead to high tides during these storms, threatening Central Valley levees and causing severe flooding.
California’s Orange County Fire Authority rescued a rabbit stranded in a tree after Hurricane Florence in Duplin County, North Carolina on Sept. 17. Task Force 5 members lifted it out of their boat and set it free.
Firefighters battling the Delta Fire in California received some help from an unexpected canine source. The Santa Clara County Fire Department wrote, “At one house, the crews got some unexpected help picking up hose from the canine resident."
Firefighters aboard a special fire-fighting train joined the effort to contain the Delta Fire in Shasta County, California on September 7, spraying water on forests along the tracks near the Sacramento River. The Delta Fire was zero percent contained
Miss California MacKenzie Freed will vie for the Miss America crown this weekend in Atlantic City. Freed is a Lodi native and will compete in the first "Miss America 2.0" version of the pageant after a leadership change.
