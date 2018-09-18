‘He was a good kid.’ Sheriff’s deputy mourned after fatal shooting in Rancho Cordova

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy gunned down Monday while answering a routine service call was a young and recently-married outdoorsman who was well liked in the department.

“He was a good kid,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton. “He was easy to like, easy to know.”

Hampton said he had worked with Stasyuk while he was a swing shift supervisor and Stasyuk worked the graveyard shift. Hampton described Stasyuk as “sharp.”

“The community has lost a lot,” he said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Stasyuk was married to Amy Silchuk in March, according to an online registry.

Leela Silchuk, Amy Silchuk’s cousin, said in an email to The Bee that Stasyuk loved to be outside and was a avid fisherman.

“He was an incredible man, loved his Amy dearly and had so much integrity,” Leela Silchuck said. “His whole world was Amy and his family. They just got a house and had their whole life ahead of them. He will be terribly missed.”

She added that she has set up a GoFundMe page to help her cousin.

Stasyuk attended Sacramento State as a criminal justice major in 2016, as reported by The State Hornet. He appeared in a “Student Success” promotional video for the university’s college of continuing education.

Ernest Uwazie, professor and chair of the university’s criminal justice department, asked fellow faculty members to join in solidarity and mourning after Stasyuk’s loss.

“He was in our traditional CJ major program, and later enrolled in the online degree completion program, and last enrolled in Fall 2016,” Uwazie wrote in an email to faculty, an excerpt of which was shared with The Bee. “His untimely, tragic death is sad, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues as well as fellow students.”

Stasyuk and Robertson were assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department provides deputies to Rancho Cordova on contract.

Monday afternoon, Stasyuk, 27, and his partner Julie Robertson, 28, answered a routine disturbance call at a Pep Boys Auto Parts store in Rancho Cordova. The suspect, Anton Lemon Moore, 38, immediately fired on the two deputies, according to the department. The deputies returned fire.

Moore allegedly shot Stasyuk in the chest and Robertson in the arm before fleeing. Stasyuk died Monday afternoon about three hours later, Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones said. Stasyuk was a 4 1/2-year veteran with the department. Robertson has 3 1/2 years with the department, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Support coverage of breaking news and watchdog journalism. Click here to start a digital-only subscription to The Sacramento Bee.

Moore was apprehended by other deputies in a nearby parking lot. He was shot multiple times and transported to UC Davis Medical Center. The sheriff’s department said his injuries were not life threatening, and radio traffic the day of the incident indicated a gun had been found.

Sheriff’s officials believe only one suspect was involved in Monday’s shooting.

Moore, aka Anton Lemon Paris, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, according to Jones, where he remains hospitalized, a Tuesday morning news release said.

Robertson and the unidentified bystander have been released from the hospital, Hampton said Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Stasyuk is the first Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy killed in an officer-involved shooting since 52-year-old Robert French was fatally wounded during a shootout at the Ramada Inn hotel on Auburn Boulevard last August. French was reportedly shot in the shoulder and the bullet passed through his heart, Jones said. The suspect in that shooting, 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, died days later.

Monday’s large, active crime scene closed the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and Olson Drive all day, disrupting traffic throughout Rancho Cordova. Before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the intersection and surrounding roads had been reopened, with one lane of westbound Folsom Boulevard closed in front of Pep Boys as authorities were still at the scene.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement Monday evening offering condolences to Stasyuk’s family, friends and colleagues. Brown said Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Stasyuk.

SHARE COPY LINK Two Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have been shot, and at least four people injured, during an incident Monday in Rancho Cordova.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.