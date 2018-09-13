Delta Fire flareup causes another closure of Interstate 5, Caltrans reports

The Delta Fire has again closed Interstate 5 north of Redding.

Caltrans on Thursday afternoon reported that the freeway is shuttered northbound at Dog Creek Road and southbound at Mott Road due to a flare-up at Gibson Road and that drivers should avoid the area.

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: I-5 is currently closed NB at Dog Creek Rd and SB at Mott Rd due to a flare up of the #DeltaFire near Gibson Rd. No ETO at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hZ6ogE0fMl — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 13, 2018

The fire has burned 58,427 acres and is 17 percent contained as of Thursday morning.





Delta and Hirz fires Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

An evacuation shelter remains set up at the National Guard Armory in Mount Shasta. A shelter in Redding on Mercy Oaks Drive was on standby Wednesday morning, ready to reopen if needed. Officials say the blaze is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 22.

More up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Delta Fire’s Inciweb page.

