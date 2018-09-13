Feinstein has a mystery letter about Kavanaugh allegations and she won’t say what’s in it

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday said she had forwarded to “federal investigative authorities” a letter that reportedly involves an incident between U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman in California.

Feinstein released a brief statement after The Intercept’s publication Wednesday of a story about the letter.

The statement reads, in full:

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

The Intercept story describes an alleged incident “involving Kavanaugh and a woman while they were in high school.”

The Intercept reports that woman who is the subject of the letter is represented by Debra Katz, a prominent attorney in the #MeToo movement.

According to the story, other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee reviewing Kavanaugh’s nomination have sought a copy of the letter, but Feinstein has declined to provide it.