‘This has to stop’: Californians react to Bakersfield shooting that killed 6

Many Californians are shaken a day after a deadly shooting killed six people in Bakersfield, including the suspected perpetrator and his wife.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reportedly called Wednesday’s events a “mass shooting,” which began at 5:30 p.m. when the suspect allegedly shot and killed four men at a trucking business, a sporting goods store and a home. He shot and killed his wife outside the trucking business, authorities said.

The suspect also carjacked a vehicle with a woman and child inside, but they were able to escape, according to media reports Wednesday.

About 30 people witnessed the shootings, authorities said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Shocked, many Californians took to social media to comment on the tragedy, at least the ninth mass shooting reported in California since 2011 in which four or more people died. Bakersfield residents were especially vocal.