All evacuations lifted for Snell Fire in Napa County, Cal Fire says

All evacuation orders and road closures were lifted as of 11 a.m. Monday for the Snell Fire, a 2,500-acre blaze burning in Napa County’s Pope Valley, Cal Fire said.

The vegetation fire is now 30 percent contained at 2,490 acres, with evacuation orders still in place and more than 1,200 firefighters assigned despite slow growth, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a news release.

More than 30 fire crews remain assigned to the Snell Fire, which is burning in a “remote location with difficult access,” though cooler weather this week could further assist containment efforts, according to a Cal Fire incident report.

Mandatory evacuation orders had been in place through early Monday morning in several areas, including Berryessa estates. An estimated 180 structures had been threatened, Cal Fire said.

The Snell Fire started about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, seven miles southeast of Middletown off Butts Canyon and Snell Valley roads. It is burning vegetation in the same general area as the 2014 Butts Fire, which destroyed two homes and injured at least four people.

There are no reported injuries or structures damaged or destroyed so far by the Snell Fire. Its cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.