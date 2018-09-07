Reopening I-5 is ‘top priority’ among responders as Delta Fire nears 25,000 acres

The Delta Fire north of Redding in Shasta County continued to grow overnight, though it did so at a slower pace than previous days, reported at 24,558 acres and 0 percent containment by Friday morning, according to U.S. Forest Service and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services officials.

The fire has forced closure of a 45-mile stretch of Interstate 5, from 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale Road to 5 miles south of Mount Shasta at Mott Road, according to Caltrans.

Some of the dramatic flames — reaching about 300 feet in height at one point, according to a Thursday U.S. Forest Service incident report — came dangerously close to I-5, leading some truckers to abandon their big rigs on the freeway.

At least four trucks, as well as other vehicles, were left on the roadway and charred by flames from the Delta Fire on Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol said in a 6:45 a.m. Facebook post the freeway is still closed with an uncertain timeline, but that reopening it is a “top priority for all involved agencies,” including CHP and Caltrans.

Crews continue to work clearing abandoned vehicles and debris from the affected stretch of I-5.

The recommended detour for I-5 motorists, using Highway 299, adds 140 miles of driving. Reports by local media outlets and by CHP officer Jason Morton on Thursday estimated this detour adds anywhere between three to eight hours of additional drive time.

Delta and Hirz fires Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Mandatory evacuation orders and additional road closures have been in place along I-5 and in Trinity County since Wednesday. An evacuation center has been set up at the Mount Shasta Community Center, at 629 Alder St. Updated information can be found on the Delta Fire’s Inciweb page.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Chris Losi said Thursday afternoon that about 300 people and 300 structures had been evacuated, including 150 residences.

About 1,500 personnel are assigned to the Delta Fire, according to the latest incident report.

Burning grass, timber and brush, the blaze quickly exploded in size after igniting about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Lakehead and reaching 5,000 acres that night.

The wildfire is considered by fire officials to be human-caused, but further details about the cause were not known as of Friday morning.

Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials are holding a public meeting on the Delta Fire and nearby Hirz Fire at 6 p.m. Friday at the Dunsmuir High School gym, 5805 High School Way in Dunsmuir.

Winds are expected to carry smoke from the Delta and Hirz fires north of Redding and into the western Sacramento Valley, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Friday’s weather forecast, including a high temperature of 100 in Redding, is expected to be conducive to fire growth, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s incident hotline for the Delta Fire.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.