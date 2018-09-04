Mom pushing 1-year-old in a stroller demands cars at knifepoint, California cops say

A woman demanded a motorist’s keys at knifepoint Sunday morning in a Walmart parking lot in Porterville, California, the man told police, according to the Visalia Times Delta.

When he refused, she departed — pushing her 1-year-old child in a stroller, the publication reported.

As Porterville police questioned the driver, they received a second 911 call from a driver at a nearby Food-4-Less, who also reported being threatened at knifepoint by a woman pushing a stroller, reported The Porterville Recorder.

The driver refused to give up her vehicle and her accused assailant walked away with the stroller, reported KMPH.

An hour later, officers found Brittney Lynn Rivas, 28, inside a Denny’s restaurant and arrested her on suspicion of attempted carjacking, child endangerment, and violation of parole, police wrote on Facebook.

Child welfare services took custody of the child, police said, reporting that Rivas was carrying a knife and on parole for theft.

Rivas was booked into Tulare County jail on $100,000 bail, reported the Times Delta.