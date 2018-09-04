How to pick an apple from a tree

Pam Harris, who encourages customers to pick their own apples from her Harris Tree Farm orchards in Apple Hill, shows the best way to snag the fruit from a tall tree.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service