This still image taken from video courtesy of KABC-TV shows Los Angeles Sheriff’s officials with a recovered body of a kayaker under a protective tent inside a Los Angeles Sheriff’s boat docked at the marina Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Marina del Rey, Calif. Authorities say the kayaker was struck and killed by a power boat Monday afternoon. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Deryl Walker says a woman’s body has been recovered but has yet to be identified. KABC-TV via AP AIR7HD