Posing as a doctor, this 23-year-old ‘diagnosed’ a growth on a man’s neck, D.A. says

He told personnel at a Los Angeles children’s hospital that he’d lost his ID badge, but prosecutors say a 23-year-old former University of California, Irvine, student isn’t even a doctor, reports KCBS.

Now Ariya Ouskouian of Irvine, California, faces a felony charge of providing a medical diagnosis while impersonating a doctor and seven misdemeanor charges of misrepresenting himself as a licensed medical practitioner, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

He could face up to three years in state prison and eight years in jail if convicted, prosecutors say.

On May 3, prosecutors say that Ouskouian posed as a doctor at UC Irvine and provided a diagnosis of a growth on a man’s neck in an examining room, reported KTLA.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Prosecutors say Ouskouian also posed as a doctor at least seven times at Children’s Hospital of Orange County from April 23 to June 4, including accessing restricted floors, reported KNBC.

He claimed to have lost his hospital ID badge and was issued a temporary one, prosecutors say in the district attorney’s office statement.

When hospital personnel became suspicious, Ouskouian provided them with a reference from UC Irvine and convinced that person to vouch for him to the hospital, prosecutors say.

But the hospital reported the incident to the Orange Police Department, which conducted an investigation, prosecutors say.

Police arrested Ouskouian on Tuesday, reported the Los Angeles Times. He posted $20,000 bond Wednesday.