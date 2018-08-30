People threaten In-N-Out boycott after chain donates $25,000 to Republican Party

People on social media began threatening a boycott of beloved California burger chain In-N-Out after the chain donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

On Wednesday, a Washington, D. C., journalist noticed a public filing, which is posted on the California Secretary of State’s website and shows the chain donated the money on Aug. 28, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

“In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu,” the reporter, Gabe Schneider, tweeted.

In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

Los Angeles Magazine noted that In-N-Out has donated to political causes before, and gave $30,000 in both 2016 and 2017 to the California Republican Party “for general party expenses.”

News of the recent donation caused an outcry on social media, where many Twitter users used the hashtag #BoycottInNOut to voice their dissatisfaction with the chain.

“You are one of the things I love most about California, but I will be boycotting your stores,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I won’t be donating to their cause anymore,” wrote another.

“Would you like some racism and hate with your burger?” another user asked, while another called the donation a “really bone headed move.”

Another user felt the chain should be boycotted “because it’s overrated, not because it supports Republicans, which it has since, oh, forever.”

But other people felt differently.

“Good!” one user said of the boycott. “Maybe the lines will be shorter so I don’t have to wait so long...”

“They can support whomever they want,” another user wrote. “Get over yourselves, people!”

“If a business wants to support either party what does it matter?” asked another. “I don’t go out to eat and check what political party they are.”

McClatchy has reached out to In-N-Out Burger for comment.

Good! Maybe the lines will be shorter so I don’t have to wait so long... — Oliver Klosov (@oklosov) August 30, 2018 Re #boycottInnOut Not likely. They can support whomever they want. Get over yourselves, people! Not everyone needs to agree with you. I'll be eating there more often. — jan stevens (@movnaun) August 30, 2018 Ok we have gone just crazy with boycotts. If a business wants to support either party why does it matter? I dont go out to eat and check what political party they are. I go because of the food or atmosphere. #BoycottInNOut is just stupid!! Its a hamburger!! — Harry (@ramincol) August 30, 2018