Step inside Cher’s original mansion on market for $68 million in Beverly Hills

Cher’s first true home after her divorce from Sonny Bono is back on the market at a $68 million price.
In the mid-1970s, not long after she and her first husband split up, Cher purchased the secluded four-acre parcel, according to Variety magazine.
The actress and singer designed and built the mansion in Beverly Hills in 1980, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, a website that covers historic, expensive and celebrity homes.
The estate is listed some $17 million below its original asking price.
It was the most expensive new home on realtor.com in July. The property hit the market in 2016 for $85 million, topping realtor.com’s most expensive home list at that time. The gated estate off Benedict Canyon is about a 10-minute car ride from Rodeo Drive.
Cher built the mansion on the four acres she originally purchased. She eventually sold the property to comedian-actor Eddie Murphy in the late 1980s. He held on to it until 1994, when new owners took over. The owners began accumulating additional parcels of land, turning the property into the five parcel, 14-acre premier equestrian estate that it is today, according to the real estate website.
Privately hidden from view behind massive entry gates and mature landscaping, the 20,000-square-foot main residence is undergoing interior remodeling, with 11 bedrooms and 17 baths. Outside features include stone terraces, a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and tennis courts with seating for viewing the players. A detached 7,000-square-foot guest house has walk-through arches, Moroccan tile, hand-carved wooden doors, five bedrooms and five baths. The equestrian center boasts a luxurious stable that includes five stalls and large lounge area with slate floors and fireplace.
Guests can walk the grounds along walkways past expansive lawns, flower beds and mature trees . Two large riding rings and a network of riding trails wind throughout the property.
Co-listing agents are Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Beverly Hills.
