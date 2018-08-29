Sen. Lindsey Graham sheds a tear as he remembers Senator John McCain

Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

