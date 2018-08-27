Blackberries are ripening. Here’s how to pick the perfect one

In the Sacramento area and foothills, blackberries are ripening on the vine. Here's how you can pick the perfect crop.
By
Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

California

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

California

Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service