Motorhome driver leads deputies on chase at Lake Tahoe

This booking photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows Christopher Debastiani of Alturas, Calif., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Debastiani, the driver of a Lake Tahoe motorhome led officers on a wild mountain highway chase that reached speeds of 80 mph before he crashed into a building about 30 miles away and was arrested, authorities said Monday. Debastiani has been booked on suspicion of about a dozen charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP