Multiple fatalities reported from mass shooting at Jacksonville video game tournament

A mass shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla., video game tournament has killed at least four people and wounded others, according to officials.
By
Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

California

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

The view of Hurricane Lane from the Space Station

California

The view of Hurricane Lane from the Space Station

The cameras on the International Space Station captured stunning views of Hurricane Lane on August 22, as the powerful storm closed in on Hawaii. Residents of Hawaii were preparing for the effects of the storm, although its track was still uncertain.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service