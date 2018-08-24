This what a heart transplant looks like

A smuggling tunnel used to bring illegal drugs into the U.S. was discovered in Yuma, Arizona, after a routine traffic stop on August 13, according to officials with the US Department of Homeland Security.
Satellite imagery released by the National Weather Service on August 23 showed the progress of Hurricane Lane towards Hawaii. Hawaii has been hit by a number of flash floods and mudslides with the hurricane’s approach.
Members Roseville’s Muslim community prepared for the upcoming Eid al-adha celebration, just months after the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from multiple predominantly Muslim countries.
The cameras on the International Space Station captured stunning views of Hurricane Lane on August 22, as the powerful storm closed in on Hawaii. Residents of Hawaii were preparing for the effects of the storm, although its track was still uncertain.
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
