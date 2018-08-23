Man arrested on suspicion of ‘recklessly’ starting Klamathon Fire, Cal Fire says

A man is being held in connection with July’s Klamathon Fire in Siskiyou County, according to Cal Fire.
John Colin Eagle Skoda, 32, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of “recklessly burning debris,” which Cal Fire and Siskiyou County District Attorney said they believe started the 38,008 acre blaze on July 5, according to a news release from Cal Fire.
Skoda is being held at the Siskiyou County Jail, Cal Fire said.
One civilian was killed and three firefighters were injured while working to contain the blaze. Thousands were forced to evacuate from Yreka to Ashland, Oregon, and Interstate 5 was shut down for several hours. Cal Fire said 82 structures were destroyed during the fire, and another 12 were damaged.
