East Area Rapist suspect DeAngelo returns to Sacramento courtroom for 26 new charges

With five district attorneys sitting in the front row as a show of force, East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo returned to court in Sacramento on Thursday to hear newly filed murder and kidnap charges read and learn that prosecutors want a hearing on whether he deserves a public defender or must hire his own lawyer.

Looking, pale, thin and frail, the 72-year-old former police officer stood silently inside the courtroom cage on the first floor of the Sacramento County Main Jail building without speaking.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet read the 26 counts against him — 13 for murder, 13 tied to sexual assaults — in a solemn 18-minute soliloquy.

DeAngelo never looked at the judge, instead staring straight ahead toward a wall where several of the 11 uniformed deputies in the small courtroom were standing.

He did not enter a plea, and the judge set the next hearing in the case for Dec. 6, at which the issue of whether he deserves a free public defender will be argued.

Sacramento Deputy District Attorney Thienvu Ho told the judge he was asking for “an inquiry as to whether or not the defendant can hire his own attorney or whether he is indigent and should continue to be represented by the public defender’s office and have the services paid for by the public coffers.”

Ho added that such an inquiry had not yet been conducted because at the time of DeAngelo’s arrest in April it was unclear where he ultimately would face trial.

Prosecutors from all six counties announced Tuesday he will be tried in Sacramento, and DA’s from Sacramento, Contra Costa, Orange, Ventura and Tulare counties sat in the front row watching the proceedings Thursday. Only Santa Barbara’s was absent.

DeAngelo’s arraignment follows an announcement in Orange County on Tuesday that he will be tried in Sacramento on 13 murder counts and 13 counts of kidnap for robbery stemming from crimes in six different counties.





He faces two murder counts in Sacramento , one in Tulare County, four in Orange County, four in Santa Barbara County and two in Ventura County.

DeAngelo also faces 13 newly filed kidnap for robbery charges - nine in Sacramento and four in Contra Costa County - stemming from sexual assaults.

The statute of limitations on rape charges expired years ago, but prosecutors say they are confident they can convict him using the kidnap for robbery counts.



