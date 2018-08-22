Stormy Daniels will strip at Sacramento-area club

Stormy Daniels, whose popularity has surged this year following allegations that she had an affair with President Donald Trump, is bringing her show to the Sacramento region this October.

The stripper and porn star has become highly sought after following revelations that Trump’s business associates paid her $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet about the alleged affair before the November 2016 election. She kicked off a “Make America Horny Again” tour this year.

Daniels, known by her stage persona, will perform four evening shows at Gold Club Centerfolds in Rancho Cordova on October 5th and 6th, organizers confirmed this week, with possible additions. Club organizers said she’ll be a huge draw.

“We haven’t had her perform here before,” said Lars Gudenberg, a Centerfolds manager. “She will be doing signings and meeting people afterwards — like a VIP, kind of meet-and-greet — so the customers can come and talk to her.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

She is expected to draw a packed house, organizers said. Club managers said they’ve been getting a ton of calls since they put up Stormy Daniels’ name on their marquee Sunday, advertising her show. “Our first negotiations were months ago,” Gudenberg said.

She will likely become even more high-profile, with news this week that former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax fraud and other crimes that include paying off Daniels “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” — implicating Trump.

“I participated in this conduct, which on my part took place in Manhattan, for the principal purpose of influence the election,” Cohen told a federal judge.

Daniels has stayed largely quiet on social media, issuing just one tweet: “How ya like me now?!” followed by the hashtag #teamstormy.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted Tuesday to cheer on his client and hint at further turmoil ahead.





“We should all take a moment and applaud the tremendous courage and fortitude of @StormyDaniels, who has refused to be silent, who has refused to back down, and who has allowed facts to be presented in the court of public opinion, which some may argue is the most efficient.”

He also tweeted: “We. Are. Coming. We are going to end this dumpster fire of a presidency one way or another.”

Trump’s current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said in a statement that “there is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government’s charges against Mr. Cohen.”

Tickets to Daniels’ Rancho Cordova show will be $30, organizers said.

“We’re excited, it’s going to be a fun event — especially after yesterday,” Gudenberg said. “Those rulings legitimize what she’s been saying all along and make her case stronger.

“You never know what’s going to happen in this political climate. Anything can be seen as divisive, but we expect it to be a fun, happy experience for everyone,” he added. “This is about having fun. It’s going to just draw a lot of people who want to come out to see her, maybe people who wouldn’t necessarily come to this environment.”

Gudenberg called Daniels a “phenomenon” and said Tuesday’s developments “I’m sure will heighten her interest.”

SHARE COPY LINK Stormy Daniels is the 38-year-old porn star who allegedly had a sexual affair with Donald Trump four months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron.

Are you looking for more good reads? If so, then we have a special offer for you. We at The Bee are known for our core mission of accountability journalism and comprehensive local and political news coverage. But we’re also constantly on the lookout to bring you stories that are part of the daily conversation – news that’s surprising, heart-tugging, quirky or just plain interesting. Our reporters provide the latest trending stories that will inform and entertain you. Your support makes stories like this possible. Sign up now for just 99 cents for your first month of access. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Bee video journalist Randall Benton contributed to this report.



