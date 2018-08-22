This little piggy got left behind in a second-floor apartment, California cops say

A routine call to look into reports of an abandoned pet took an odd twist when police in Sacramento, California, encountered a full-grown pig in a vacant downtown apartment.

“This is not who they were expecting to find,” wrote the Front Street Animal Shelter in a Facebook post with a photo of the pig by some stairs.

Officers discovered the pig in a second-floor apartment, reported the shelter.

Shelter officials told KXTV the pig was in good health, although the condition of its hooves suggested it had not been outdoors much.

The nearby Yolo County Animal Shelter, which serves a more rural population, has taken in the pig, which will go to an animal refuge, shelter officials wrote on Facebook.

Police did not identify the apartment complex or the former owner of the pig, who could face misdemeanor animal abandonment charges, reported KXTV.