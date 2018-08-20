What do you drive? These are the 10 longest-kept new vehicles in California

The national average of keeping a new car is 7.4 years. Here are the cars Californians are holding onto the longest after buying them.
By
Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

California

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.