This is the scene of big water rally at State Capitol in Sacramento

Farmers and others rallied Monday on the steps of the Capitol in Sacramento in protest against the state’s water delivery plan plan.
By
Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

California

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.