Singer Aretha Franklin dies at age 76

Aretha Franklin died on August 16, 2018. The "Queen of Soul" had a musical career that spanned nearly 60 years.
By
Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

California

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.