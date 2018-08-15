8 most destructive wildfires in California history

Air in the Tacoma area on Tuesday ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate mostly due to wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. In the video, a map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of smoky haze.
With the Nelson Fire bearing down on the SPCA of Solano County, Vacaville Police Department officers ran into the shelter building and started grabbing 60 cats and dogs and shoving them into patrol vehicles. Bodycam footage shows the rescue.
Demonstrators marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 for the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally. Police blocked off 4th Street at Water Street to stop people from going to the exact spot. Warning: strong language.
Firefighters in Kern County, California, helped to rescue a tortoise that had become trapped in a hole, without food or water, as seen in this video posted to social media on August 12. Bentley had been stuck in the hole for several days.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the stolen plane pilot performing loops and veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Smoke rises among downed trees in this aerial view of the stolen plane crash site on Ketron Island off the shore of Steilacoom Saturday morning. Also, NTSB regional chief Debra Eckrote addresses the media.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
The Mendocino Complex fire, the largest in California’s history, had scorched about 350,000 acres by August 13, authorities reported. This video shows an aerial water drop on the Mendocino Complex fires.
Fire crews worked to contain southern California’s Holy Fire on August 9, spraying the area with fire retardant to help manage the blaze. The Holy Fire had burned through 10,236 acres by the evening of August 9.