‘It’s really nice to have everyone back.’ Smoky but scenic Yosemite Valley reopens

For the past three weeks, the historic Yosemite National Park was filled with two things: layers of smoke and uncertainty.
But on Tuesday morning Yosemite Valley — while still slightly smoky — was once again filled with the laughter, voices and countless camera shutters from the throng of visitors on hand to see its majestic sights.
Yosemite Valley, which contains some of the park’s most scenic locations, reopened to visitors at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The 96,457-acre Ferguson Fire, which is now 86 percent contained, had closed the park for three weeks — its second longest closure in history.
“It’s a little surreal to walk around Yosemite without people and so, it’s really nice to have everyone back and bring a sense of normalcy back to the valley,” said Jamie Richards, spokesperson for Yosemite National Park, said.
She smiled as she took in the sight of a dry Yosemite Falls.
A biker sped past her, nearly taking her park ranger hat with him, and a car very nearly drove onto a curb, interrupting her sightseeing, but Richards kept her smile glued onto her face.
The three-week closure of Wawona came to an end Monday, along with the Mariposa Grove of the Giant Sequoias.
By noon it was tough to find a location within the valley without a crowd.
It was not as populated as it would normally be at this time in August. Parking spots and campgrounds were flooded with open spaces, while areas like Yosemite Village were ominously quiet.
Yosemite Valley and Wawona have been closed since July 25. The biggest problem area for firefighters remains near Elephant Rock, between Wawona Road and the Merced River.
The expected date for the full containment remains Wednesday, said Tom Efird, spokesperson for the Ferguson Fire unified command.
During the peak of the fire, the smoke made seeing even a few hundred feet ahead nearly impossible, Richards said.
Air quality and smoke is still a problem, Richard said, although nowhere near as hazardous as it had been earlier during the fire. The haze still shrouds most of the valley, but visibility is much improved.
“We do still have smoke impacts in the air, so as you’re out walking, as you’re out driving in the park, you’re going to see a haze in the park. If you’re sensitive to smoke, you may want to pace yourself or limit your exposure,” she said.
The park closure led to thousands of canceled lodging reservations. Many families with plans to visit Yosemite were forced to detour to some of the other tourist attractions in California.
While Yosemite Valley is open, Richards wants visitors to be aware that restoring the park to its full operations will be a process.
Limited services were available Tuesday, and that will continue to be the case indefinitely for the near future.
All roads leading into Yosemite Valley are open, except for Wawona Road (Highway 41). Richards said this closure could last at least another week due to fire operations.
