Two dead after collision and fight on I-5

Two people are dead following a vehicle collision on I-5. One of the drivers was killed in the fight after they exited their vehicles. One was struck by a passing motorist.
Police investigate deadly Bay Bridge shooting

At least two men have been shot in an early morning shooting on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, according to local media reports. Local television station, KTVU, reports one of the men has died. The two men who were shot were riding in an SUV.