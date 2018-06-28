WWE wrestler bitten by Bakersfield police dog a day before championship match

A WWE wrestler was bitten by a police dog Monday — one day before he was set to perform in a U.S. Championship match, according to Deadspin and a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Monday, members of the police department’s explosives team were conducting a security sweep of the Rabobank Area in advance of the WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour, according to a news release.





During the sweep, which included a trained canine team, a "WWE employee" was accidentally bitten by the dog, police said. The man suffered an injury to his lower left leg, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Though police did not name the wrestler, and referred questions to the WWE, website Wrestling Observer confirmed that the wrestler was indeed Shinsuke Nakamura, who was in Bakersfield on Monday night but did not perform.

On Tuesday, hours before the match was scheduled, WWE announced on Twitter that Nakamura had been injured and "is not medically cleared to compete" in a U.S. Championship match against Jeff Hardy. That match was to take place in Ontario, according to Bleacher Report.

Additional information was not immediately available. Police said they’re conducting an internal review of the incident.



