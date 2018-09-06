Cal Poly lifts Greek life suspensions over racist photos as new school year begins

A blanket suspension of Cal Poly fraternities and sororities brought down by President Jeffrey Armstrong during a turbulent spring term on campus has been lifted heading into the new school year.

Armstrong announced the suspensions in April following outrage and protests over racist photos from a Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity party, which showed one member in blackface and others dressed up as gang members.

University spokesman Matt Lazier said the interim suspension was put in place to give the school’s Interfraternity Council fraternities and Panhellenic sororities “the opportunity to step back, examine their organizations and develop specific educational plans for how they will make diversity and inclusion a fundamental part of the fabric of Greek Life.”

Lazier confirmed the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity remains on probation until spring 2019.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Cal Poly's 2018 Baker Forum featured a dialogue panelists from Cal Poly faculty, management, student body and Mayor Heidi Harmon of San Luis Obispo.

Additionally, all IFC fraternities and Panhellenic sororities were required to submit “inclusion plans” to Student Affairs leadership, Lazier said, and all chapters and council have created a “Diversity and Inclusion Officer” position.

“Greek Life organizations will continue to work with Student Affairs leadership to enhance, refine and implement these plans,” Lazier said.

The suspensions did not apply to Cal Poly’s cultural fraternities and sororities, which are governed separately by the United Sororities and Fraternities Council.

The first day of fall term is Sept. 20.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal