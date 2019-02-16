Supporters of Trump’s border wall gather in Fresno, are ‘ready for the backlash’

A group of roughly three dozen people turned out in north Fresno on Saturday, showing support for President Donald Trump amid his national emergency declaration to build a United States-Mexico border wall.
The rally, hosted by the Central Valley Tea Party and the Valley Patriots, took place at the corner of Blackstone and Nees avenues.
Trump supporters wore T-shirts, red hats and waved flags all emblazoned with the president’s “Make America Great Again” and “Trump 2020” slogans.
Supporters also waved American flags and “Thin Blue Line” flags (used to show support for police officers) as many passing drivers honked their horns in approval.
“We’re showing up, standing up for what we believe in, ready for the backlash,” said Maddie Mueller, an 18-year-old self described “vocal Republican.”
Mueller said she jumped and cheered Friday at school when she got a text on her phone, notifying her that Trump had declared the emergency.
“I was celebrating. I know this is the only way we can get this wall,” said Mueller, a high school senior.
There was little to no backlash to the demonstration, as of mid-Saturday afternoon.
Elaine Long, 64, said she and others were there to show love and support for a president “who is trying to do good things” for the country.
“I’ve never seen so many people fight so hard against a president,” she added.
Susan Crosby, 55, of Fresno said her group, the Valley Patriots, is “igniting” the Republican Party and planning more rallies in Fresno and Clovis.
Crosby said she recently became a delegate of the state’s Republican party and plans to support Travis Allen for the role of California Republican Party chairman at the convention in the coming week.
She added her group is planning a grassroots effort to recruit more people into their organization.
“If we succeed and if we continue fighting, it’s going to show that we have a backbone and it’s going to be fine,” Crosby said, referring to the controversy over the proposed border wall.
