Newsom signs bill to provide $131.3 million in emergency relief, including safe water

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed his first bill, which will provide $131.4 million in immediate relief from the state’s general fund for emergencies such as a lack of clean drinking water, while surrounded by children at a Parlier elementary school – all of whom must drink from water bottles due to unsafe drinking fountains.
The governor made the surprise visit to the school Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after signing AB 72, which recently passed in the Legislature unanimously, Newsom met with local parents, teachers and administrators to discuss the area’s pressing clean water concerns. Some of the students don’t have access to clean water to drink or bathe in at home.
Newsom plans to meet with local mayors and agricultural leaders later Wednesday afternoon to discuss water, high-speed rail and other issues before returning to Sacramento.
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, appeared with the governor. He said he was in Parlier partly to keep a promise he made to her while on the campaign trail to address the Valley’s key needs.
This story will be updated.
