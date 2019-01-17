Political Notebook

Cox named to House Ag committee; Costa to Foreign Affairs

By Rory Appleton

January 17, 2019 04:34 PM

T.J. Cox announced his campaign for the 10th Congressional District on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Modesto, California. The candidate, whose full name is Terrance John Cox, is one of several Democratic challengers to Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, in the June 2018 primary. Fresno Bee file

Rep. TJ Cox and Rep. Jim Costa, both Fresno Democrats, were appointed to major committees within the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

Cox, the freshman congressman, will serve on the House Agriculture Committee. Costa will rejoin the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Costa previously served on Foreign Affairs from 2005-11.

The two congressmen will likely serve on other committees and subcommittees as the appointments continue to shake out over the next week or two.

