Cox named to House Ag committee; Costa to Foreign Affairs

Rep. TJ Cox and Rep. Jim Costa, both Fresno Democrats, were appointed to major committees within the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.
Cox, the freshman congressman, will serve on the House Agriculture Committee. Costa will rejoin the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Costa previously served on Foreign Affairs from 2005-11.
The two congressmen will likely serve on other committees and subcommittees as the appointments continue to shake out over the next week or two.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments