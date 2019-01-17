Clovis allows federal workers to defer utility payments until after shutdown ends

The city of Clovis announced Wednesday that any federal workers currently not being paid may defer their city utility payments until after the partial government shutdown has ended.
In a Facebook post, the city noted that anyone interested in the deferments must call 559-324-2130 and select option eight during normal business hours.
The federal employee will be required to show federal identification or a recent pay stub to prove their employment.
